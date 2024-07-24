Man gets 3 life sentences for killing his parents, brother in Phoenix

article

A man convicted of killing his parents and brother at a Phoenix home received three consecutive life sentences, without the possibility of parole, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

On Aug. 8, 2021, 63-year-old Lewis Lujan, 56-year-old Irene Lujan and 30-year-old Matthew Lujan were found shot and killed inside a home near 32nd Street and Thomas Road.

Police say Brandon Lujan admitted to shooting his brother, Matthew, during a fight. Lujan claimed he then shot his parents after they lunged at him. After the shootings, Lujan went to a hospital where he reportedly told staff about the murders.

"Two of Lujan’s young daughters were in his vehicle the day of the murder, and one heard their father say, ‘I’m going to kill them [all]’ before hearing gunshots and screaming coming from the home," MCAO said.

Investigators say Lujan and his wife had been kicked out of his parent's home prior to the shooting. MCAO says Lujan's wife was the getaway driver on the day of the murders. She was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison.

Lujan, 37, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder.

"To murder your family in such a deliberate, callous manner and express no remorse shows a remarkable lack of humanity," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "I am thankful to the prosecutors in this case who ensured this dangerous individual is never released."

