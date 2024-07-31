Man gets prison time for killing his girlfriend in Gilbert

article

A man has been sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison for shooting and killing his girlfriend at a Gilbert townhome, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

Preston Allen, 31, received a 38-year sentence for second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

On Oct. 25, 2023, authorities say Allen shot 31-year-old Michelle Golden over a dozen times inside their home near Gilbert and Guadalupe Roads.

Four children between 8 and 11 years old were home at the time of the shooting. MCAO says Allen shot at one of the children. The child was not hurt.

"The minor victim told a forensic interviewer he covered himself and ‘squirmed’ around in the bed to avoid being hit by bullets," MCAO said.

Police say Allen fled the scene after the shooting. He was arrested a short time later in Mesa.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident and Golden filed a restraining order against Allen months before the shooting.

"On the night of the killing, these children were in their rooms knowing their mother was being killed just a few feet away," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "The trauma these four children will have to live with will forever impact their lives."

Map of where the shooting happened