Man hospitalized after found shot in Phoenix

A man is in life-threatening condition after he was found shot in Phoenix on Oct. 1.

What we know:

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting at a complex at 13404 North 30th Avenue at around 4:43 p.m.

A man was found with "at least one gunshot wound." He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity was not disclosed. It is unclear what led up to the shooting and where the victim was shot.

