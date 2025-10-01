Man hospitalized after found shot in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man is in life-threatening condition after he was found shot in Phoenix on Oct. 1.
What we know:
Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting at a complex at 13404 North 30th Avenue at around 4:43 p.m.
A man was found with "at least one gunshot wound." He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No suspects have been identified.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity was not disclosed. It is unclear what led up to the shooting and where the victim was shot.
The Source: This information was provided by the Phoenix Police Department.