Man indicted following Phoenix pursuit: MCAO

The Brief A man has been indicted in connection with a pursuit that took place in Phoenix in November 2024. The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Johnny Lee Castillo. Castillo is being held on a $100,000 bond.



The Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced on Aug. 6 that a person has been indicted on multiple charges, following a pursuit that happened in Phoenix in late 2024.

What we know:

The suspect was identified in a statement as 45-year-old Johnny Lee Castillo. Investigators accuse him of fleeing from police twice.

"Castillo initially fled from police while being investigated for a theft at a retail store. As Castillo fled the scene, he struck a Phoenix Police officer. Days later, police located Castillo, and for the second time, he ran from them," read a portion of the statement.

Officials said during the hour-long pursuit, Castillo "repeatedly drove into oncoming traffic, reaching speeds of more than 100 MPH."

"He rammed a police vehicle, and endangered the lives of other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians," read a portion of the statement. "The chase spanned multiple jurisdictions and ended only after officers disabled his vehicle."

Per court documents related to the case, the incidents happened on Nov. 19 and Nov. 26, respectively.

What's next:

"Castillo is now charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault (Dangerous), a Class Two Felony; and one count of Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement Vehicle, a Class Five Felony," prosecutors wrote, while also noting that the suspect is currently being held on a $100,000 secured appearance bond.

"To be released, the defendant must pay the court an amount equal to 10% of the full bond," a portion of the statement reads. "Trial is currently scheduled for November of this year."