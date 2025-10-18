Man injured in shooting, Phoenix police investigating

The Brief A man was shot near 7th Ave and Camelback Road and taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made, and charges are pending the completion of the ongoing police investigation.



Police are investigating a shooting near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Around 2:20 a.m., Phoenix police responded to the area regarding shots being fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the man had been taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries by a friend after he was shot.

Police said the shooting appears to have potentially been accidental, but the incident is still under investigation.

What we don't know:

The identity of the shooting victim was not released.

Police did not make any arrests.

What's next:

Charges are pending until the investigation is complete.