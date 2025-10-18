Man injured in shooting, Phoenix police investigating
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road early Saturday morning.
What we know:
Around 2:20 a.m., Phoenix police responded to the area regarding shots being fired.
When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the man had been taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries by a friend after he was shot.
Police said the shooting appears to have potentially been accidental, but the incident is still under investigation.
What we don't know:
The identity of the shooting victim was not released.
Police did not make any arrests.
What's next:
Charges are pending until the investigation is complete.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department