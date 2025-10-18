Expand / Collapse search

Man injured in shooting, Phoenix police investigating

Published  October 18, 2025 2:15pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A man was shot near 7th Ave and Camelback Road and taken to the hospital.
    • No arrests have been made, and charges are pending the completion of the ongoing police investigation.

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Around 2:20 a.m., Phoenix police responded to the area regarding shots being fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the man had been taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries by a friend after he was shot. 

Police said the shooting appears to have potentially been accidental, but the incident is still under investigation.

What we don't know:

The identity of the shooting victim was not released.

Police did not make any arrests.

What's next:

Charges are pending until the investigation is complete.

