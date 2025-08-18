Man killed in Glendale crash after driver ran red light: PD

The Brief A man died in a four-car crash on Aug. 18 at the intersection of 59th and Peoria Avenues. Police say a woman ran a red light and crashed into another car, killing the driver. The cars then crashed into two others. Impairment is being investigated as a possible cause of the crash.



A chain-reaction crash at a Glendale intersection early Monday morning left one person dead. Police say a woman ran a red light and crashed into another car, killing that driver. Their vehicles then crashed into two other cars. Impairment is being investigated.

What we know:

According to Glendale Police, the crash happened at 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 18 when a woman ran a red light and crashed into another car at 59th and Peoria Avenues. The vehicles then crashed into two other cars.

A man driving the initial vehicle died at the scene. Police say the woman who ran the red light stayed at the scene. The two other drivers weren't hurt.

The intersection is shut down in all directions. Drivers should avoid the area.

What we don't know:

No identities have been released in this case.

What's next:

Impairment is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

