Man killed in apparent wrong-way crash in Phoenix; several others hurt

A man who police believe drove into oncoming traffic was killed in Phoenix late Friday night, the department said.

At around 11:40 p.m. near 45th Street and Greenway Road, police responded to a crash involving two cars and an SUV. Investigators believe the driver of one of the cars veered into oncoming traffic, causing the crash.

The alleged wrong-way driver was killed, police say. As for the people inside the SUV, the driver and two passengers have injuries that aren't life-threatening.

Another car was involved, but police say it took off before they arrived at the crash site.

No names have been released in this case.

No more information is available.

Map of where the crash happened: