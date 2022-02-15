Man killed in motorcycle crash at north Phoenix intersection: police
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a man is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in north Phoenix on the afternoon of Feb. 15.
According to police, a man driving a truck was turning left onto Utopia Road when he crashed into a motorcycle that was heading northbound on Cave Creek Road.
"The force of that collision caused the motorcycle to continue across the roadway into oncoming traffic, striking an additional vehicle," Sgt. Ann Justus said.
The driver of the motorcycle, 46-year-old Alexander Ventseslavov, died at the scene.
Neither speed nor impairment are believed to have been factors in the crash.
