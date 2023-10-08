Man killed in north Phoenix; 3 detained and later released

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near 19th Avenue and Deer Valley Road on Saturday night.

The shooting happened at a business in the area sometime after 11 p.m.

Three people reportedly called police to say they were involved in the incident. All of them were detained, but they were later released.

Police did not say why no arrests were made. The case will be sent to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.

