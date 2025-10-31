Man killed in west Phoenix shooting, police say

The Brief A man was found shot on Oct. 30 near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He wasn't identified.



A man is dead following a shooting late Thursday night in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

What we know:

Phoenix Police say officers on Oct. 30 responded to reports of shots fired near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road just before 11 p.m.

Once at the scene, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The man wasn't identified. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

"Detectives responded to assume the investigation. The area remains shut down as the scene investigation is still being conducted," police said. "Additional details related at this incident remain part of the ongoing investigation."

Map of where the shooting happened