Las Vegas man left devastated after liver transplant surgery was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

A Las Vegas man is starting all over in his quest to finding a new liver.

60-year-old Dave Capehart has been waiting for a liver transplant for two years.

"They said a liver was going to be available. It looks like a match verify," said Capehart.

He was supposed to go into surgery on Dec. 8, but was told they had to call it off.

Capehart rushes to Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale to undergo surgery, his second chance at life. Moments before, however, officials called Capehart and told him the transplant surgery for his new liver isn't happening: there are no beds available for post-surgery recovery.

"You make the trip, only to find out at the last minute that it’s off, and not due to the fact that the organ was not compatible," said Capehart. "Things happen, but to be told that ICU bring full that we were not gonna be able to do this, yyou start that emotional roller coaster over again, it’s difficult," said Capehart.

Capehart and his family were devastated. Capehart says more should have been done by state officials to avoid this emotional rollercoaster, especially as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, and hospitals are now turning people away.

Capehart went on to say that everyone at Mayo Clinic has been wonderful during his journey, and while he has no idea when he will get another chance at a transplant, he's hoping it's soon.