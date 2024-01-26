Man planning funeral for his brother following head-on crash: 'taken from us far too soon'

A head-on collision near Chandler has left a family in mourning.

The crash happened just before 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 18 near Hunt Highway and McQueen Road. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene and found two vehicles that crashed head-on.

"A black Ram truck operated by 47-year-old Raymond Sampaga, was westbound on Hunt Highway, east of McQueen Road. Raymond crossed left of the centerline and collided head-on with a white Hyundai SUV operated by 33-year-old Taylor Stithem, with 36-year-old Sara Papila, as a front seat passenger," MCSO said in an update on Jan. 20.

Sampaga, Stithem and Papila died as a result of the crash, according to officials.

On Jan. 26, we spoke with Stithem's family, who are in town to plan a funeral.

"My mom had called me when I was on the freeway," Stithem's brother, Adam Stithem, recounts. "I told her I'd have to call her back, she said ‘no, you need to pull over,’ and she told me. I just couldn't believe it. My instant reaction was ‘no.’"

Adam said his brother has been with Papila for five years, and that the couple was on their way back, after dropping off Papila's daughter in Casa Grande.

"Great people taken from us far too soon," said Adam. "They just got married last March. Unfortunately, they didn't even have their first wedding anniversary."

The two had a love for gaming, and their community.

Taylor Stithem (left) and Sara Papila (right)

"What's really special is they'd put movies on for the neighborhood kids in their apartment complex," said Adam. "They'd pull out a projector, big screen, make popcorn for everybody, put blankets out."

As far as why the crash happened, police say Sampaga suffered from a medical condition, which may have caused a medical event prior to the crash.

"I hear about these wrong way drivers all the time, and you know, I was thinking what if it was one of those situations, and then come to find out afterwards that it may have been medical, it's just tragic all the way around," said Adam.