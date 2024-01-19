2 killed, 1 hurt in Chandler head-on crash

Two people are dead and another person has life-threatening injuries following a head-on crash near a Chandler intersection.

The crash happened just before 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 18 near Hunt Highway and McQueen Road.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene and found two vehicles that crashed head-on. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person was rushed to the hospital.

No identities were released.

"It is unknown at this time if speed and or impairment are factors of this incident," Sgt. Monica Bretado said. "MCSO Vehicular Crimes Detectives are enroute to investigate."

Map of area where the crash happened