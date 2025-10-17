Expand / Collapse search

Man pleads not guilty to killing 2 Arcadia high school students

By
Published  October 17, 2025 12:26pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Thomas Brown pleads not guilty to murders

Thomas Brown pleads not guilty to murders

The suspect accused of killing two Phoenix high school students in the Tonto National Forest pleaded not guilty on Oct. 17.

PHOENIX - The man accused of killing two Phoenix high school students while on a camping trip in the Tonto National Forest has pleaded not guilty.

Thomas Brown, 31, appeared in court on Oct. 17. He is accused of two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Arcadia High School students, 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and 17-year-old Evan Clark.

The backstory:

On May 27, the bodies of Kjolsrud and Clark were found in the Mount Ord area of the Tonto National Forest.

Brown was arrested more than four months after the murders. 

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says Brown contacted them after the bodies were found, saying that he had taken drone video on the mountain the same weekend that the teens were killed.

Related

Alleged killer of 2 teens offered information to investigators
article

Alleged killer of 2 teens offered information to investigators

31-year-old Thomas Brown allegedly contacted officers shortly after two teens were found shot to death in the Tonto National Forest.

MCSO says Brown's DNA found on evidence, including on a pair of bloody gloves, ultimately led to his arrest.

What's next:

Brown is jailed on a $2 million bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 4. His trial is set for June 2026.

Map of Mount Ord

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from Thomas Brown's appearance in Maricopa County Superior Court on Oct. 17, 2025, and previous FOX 10 reports on Oct. 3 and 8.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews