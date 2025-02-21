Man rescued from north Phoenix house fire

article

The Brief A man was hospitalized following a house fire on Feb. 21 near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road. Two cats and two dogs were also rescued from the home. Three people were displaced as a result of the fire.



A man is in stable condition after firefighters say he was found unconscious in a burning north Phoenix home.

What we know:

The fire broke out at around 11 a.m. on Feb. 21 near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road.

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded to the scene and found smoke and flames coming from inside the home.

"As crews were conducting their search and rescue they found an elderly man unconscious in a back bedroom," Capt. Todd Keller said. "Firefighters were able to quickly pull the man to safety and transport him to the hospital and stable condition."

Two cats and two dogs were also rescued from the home.

Three people were displaced due to the fire.

No firefighters were hurt.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Map of where the fire happened