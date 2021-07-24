Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 35 News Staff
Updated 55 mins ago
Offbeat & Unusual
Man running on water inside 'bubble' for charity washes up on Florida beach

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a strange vessel washed ashore on Saturday morning. It turned out to be marathon runner Reza Baluchi who is on a mission for charity.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a strange vessel washed ashore on Saturday morning. It turned out to be a Central Florida man who was ‘walking on water’ for charity. 

"I will show people anything you want to do, do it. Don't listen to anyone. Chase your dreams."

In an exclusive interview with FOX 35 News, Reza Baluchi says he is no stranger to the water. He calls his floating contraption his bubble. But his bubble washed ashore in Flagler County early Saturday morning.

"My goal is to not only raise money for homeless people, raise money for the Coast Guard, raise money for the police department, raise money for the fire department. They are in public service, they do it for safety and they help other people."

His goal is to run from Florida to Bermuda or further north up the coast.
 

513f0f0a-download-1.jpg

(Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

This isn't Baluchi's first attempt.

Back in 2014, he had to be rescued from a Hydro bubble near St. Augustine. His second attempt was in 2016 where he had to be rescued from a Hydro pod off the coast of Jupiter.

Gina Laspina has been on Baluchi's bubble journey for years. She says he has a GPS tracking device so family and friends know where's he is at all times.

"He’s a survivalist, he can survive anywhere for days and weeks. He's got food, he's got water, he's got everything he needs to keep him safe."

Baluchi says he's raised lots of money--but most importantly he will never give up on his dreams.

"I’ll never give up my dream. They stop me four or five times but I never give up."

If you want to learn more about this runner, you can visit his website HERE. 

eb5f304a-download.jpg

(Flagler County Sheriff's Office)