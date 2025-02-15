Expand / Collapse search

Man sentenced to 151 months in drug bust; Crash causes closure on Interstate 17 | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  February 15, 2025 6:42pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From a man who was sentenced to 151 months in prison after getting caught in a drug bust to a crash on Interstate 17 that caused a massive traffic jam, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, February 15, 2025.

1. Drug busts leads to arrest of Mexican national

Featured

Man sentenced to 151 months in prison for fentanyl and cocaine trafficking in Phoenix
article

Man sentenced to 151 months in prison for fentanyl and cocaine trafficking in Phoenix

A 34-year-old Mexican national was sentenced to 151 months in prison for his role in a fentanyl and cocaine trafficking operation.

2. Crash causes road closure on Interstate 17

Featured

Interstate 17 northbound reopens after closure near Sunset Point for a crash
article

Interstate 17 northbound reopens after closure near Sunset Point for a crash

Travelers working their way toward Flagstaff were halted by a road closure due to a crash at Sunset Point.

3. Mesa couple celebrates 70 years married

Featured

Forever my Valentine: Mesa couple celebrates 70 years of marriage
article

Forever my Valentine: Mesa couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

 

4. Harkins Theatres offers deal to watch Oscar-nominated films

Featured

Harkins Theaters offers deal to watch all 10 films nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards
article

Harkins Theaters offers deal to watch all 10 films nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards

Harkins Theatres is offering a Film Fest pass featuring all 10 Oscar-nominated films through March 2.

5. What is open for President's Day? 

Featured

What's open and closed on Presidents' Day 2025
article

What's open and closed on Presidents' Day 2025

Here's what is open and closed on Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 17 - the day the nation commemorates all U.S. presidents, past and present.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Highs near 70° as temperatures start to heat up again
article

Arizona weather forecast: Highs near 70° as temperatures start to heat up again

After a brief cool down, the Phoenix metro area is warming up with temperatures rising to 71° on Saturday and potentially reaching the 80s by Thursday.

Nightly RoundupNewsAlerts