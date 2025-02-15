Man sentenced to 151 months in drug bust; Crash causes closure on Interstate 17 | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a man who was sentenced to 151 months in prison after getting caught in a drug bust to a crash on Interstate 17 that caused a massive traffic jam, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, February 15, 2025.
1. Drug busts leads to arrest of Mexican national
A 34-year-old Mexican national was sentenced to 151 months in prison for his role in a fentanyl and cocaine trafficking operation.
2. Crash causes road closure on Interstate 17
Travelers working their way toward Flagstaff were halted by a road closure due to a crash at Sunset Point.
3. Mesa couple celebrates 70 years married
4. Harkins Theatres offers deal to watch Oscar-nominated films
Harkins Theatres is offering a Film Fest pass featuring all 10 Oscar-nominated films through March 2.
5. What is open for President's Day?
Here's what is open and closed on Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 17 - the day the nation commemorates all U.S. presidents, past and present.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
After a brief cool down, the Phoenix metro area is warming up with temperatures rising to 71° on Saturday and potentially reaching the 80s by Thursday.