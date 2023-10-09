Man shot at Phoenix motel, investigation underway

Police say a man was sent to the hospital after he was shot early Monday morning at a Phoenix motel.

The shooting happened on Oct. 9 near 24th and Van Buren Streets.

After being shot, police say the victim went to a nearby house to get help. He was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched the motel room and found a woman inside, but it doesn't appear she had anything to do with the shooting.

It's unknown if police are searching for a suspect in the shooting.

No further details have been released.

Where the shooting happened: