Man shot, killed in Guadalupe; active investigation underway
GUADALUPE, Ariz. - An active investigation is underway after authorities say a man was shot and killed on Monday in Guadalupe neighborhood.
What we know:
The shooting happened near Interstate 10 and Guadalupe Road just after 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 22.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to 911 calls of a shooting in the area and when they got to the scene, they found a man shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MCSO says witnesses reported that a house in the area may be connected to the shooting. A SWAT team has responded to the home. MCSO says they are working on investigative leads into the suspect, who is not in custody.
What we don't know:
The victim wasn't identified
MCSO didn't release any details on what led up to the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MCSO at 602-876-1000.
Map of where the shooting happened
The Source: The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office