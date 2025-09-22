Man shot, killed in Guadalupe; active investigation underway

The Brief A shooting on Sept. 22 near I-10 and Guadalupe Road left a man dead. The victim wasn't identified. MCSO says they've identified an investigative lead in the shooting, but no suspects are in custody.



An active investigation is underway after authorities say a man was shot and killed on Monday in Guadalupe neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened near Interstate 10 and Guadalupe Road just after 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 22.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to 911 calls of a shooting in the area and when they got to the scene, they found a man shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MCSO says witnesses reported that a house in the area may be connected to the shooting. A SWAT team has responded to the home. MCSO says they are working on investigative leads into the suspect, who is not in custody.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified

MCSO didn't release any details on what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MCSO at 602-876-1000.

Map of where the shooting happened