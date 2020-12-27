Man shot, killed in Phoenix near Kingman Street and 95th Avenue

A 55-year-old man died shortly after being shot in the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 27, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to the area of Kingman Street and 95th Avenue for reports of a shooting around 1:20 a.m. There they found Jose Morales Roman with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Phoenix Police Department's Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.