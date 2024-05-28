Man shot, killed in north Phoenix neighborhood

article

A man is dead following a shooting on Tuesday in north Phoenix.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. on May 28 near 28th Street and Greenway Road.

When officers got to the area, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified.

"At this time this is being investigated as a homicide, but additional investigation is needed to confirm this," Phoenix Police said.

Roads in the area were shut down due to the investigation.

Map of where the shooting happened