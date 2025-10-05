Man shot at red light in alleged road rage shooting
PHOENIX - A man was found shot near Loop 202 following a road rage incident at a red light.
What we know:
Just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 4, Phoenix officers responded to the Loop 202 Freeway and Van Buren Street regarding a shooting.
A man was found shot, and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators discovered that a verbal altercation occurred at a red light near 75th Avenue and I-10, before the shooting occurred at Loop 202.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
What we don't know:
There was no information regarding a suspect, the victim's identity, or the extent of the victim's injuries.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-837-8446.
Map of the general area of the incident location.
The Source: This information was provided by the Phoenix Police Department.