Man shot at red light in alleged road rage shooting

The Brief A man was shot near Loop 202 and Van Buren St. following a road rage incident. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not released any information on a suspect.



A man was found shot near Loop 202 following a road rage incident at a red light.

What we know:

Just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 4, Phoenix officers responded to the Loop 202 Freeway and Van Buren Street regarding a shooting.

A man was found shot, and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators discovered that a verbal altercation occurred at a red light near 75th Avenue and I-10, before the shooting occurred at Loop 202.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

There was no information regarding a suspect, the victim's identity, or the extent of the victim's injuries.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-837-8446.

Map of the general area of the incident location.