Man shot several times in west Phoenix, investigation underway

A deadly shooting is under investigation in west Phoenix after a man was found shot several times.

The shooting happened at around 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 2 at an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Phoenix Police says when officers got to the scene, they found 30-year-old Rayshaun Tyree McCune with multiple gunshot wounds.

McCune was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Detectives have responded to the scene to assume the investigation," Sgt. Rob Scherer said. "What led up to the shooting remains part of an ongoing investigation."

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Where the shooting happened: