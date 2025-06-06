Man stabbed in neck, head during argument over unleashed dogs in Tempe

The Brief A suspect accused of stabbing a man on July 6 near Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway was arrested. Police say the stabbing stemmed from an argument over unleashed dogs on a walking path. The victim suffered minor injuries.



A suspect accused of stabbing a man early Friday morning in Tempe during an argument over unleashed dogs has been arrested.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 5 a.m. on June 6 near Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway.

Tempe Police say a man was on a walking path with his two unleashed dogs when he was confronted by another man about not having his dogs on a leash.

"The two got into an argument. During the argument, the suspect pulled out a shank and stabbed the victim once in the neck," police said.

Following the stabbing, police say the suspect ran away. The victim caught up to him, resulting in another argument.

"During the argument, the suspect stabbed the victim two more times in the forehead area," police said. "They continued arguing for a short time later until Police arrived."

The victim suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

The suspect was arrested and is accused of aggravated assault and drug charges.

What we don't know:

No identities were released.

Map of where the incident happened