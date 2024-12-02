Man struck and killed on ramp connecting I-10 to Loop 202: DPS

article

The Brief A man is dead following a pedestrian crash along a ramp to Loop 202 San Tan Freeway near Ahwatukee. The man, according to DPS, stopped partially in the traffic lane and left his vehicles for unknown reasons.



DPS officials say a man is dead following a pedestrian crash overnight on a ramp to Loop 202 San Tan Freeway in the East Valley.

Per a statement, the incident happened at around 12:44 a.m. along a ramp that connects westbound I-10 to the San Tan Freeway near Ahwatukee.

"The incident occurred when the driver of a passenger vehicle stopped partially in the traffic lane and exited the vehicle for reasons that remain unknown. Shortly afterward, the driver, now a pedestrian, was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup truck," read a portion of the statement.

DPS officials say the truck driver performed CPR on the pedestrian, who was identified as a man in his late 30s. That man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The ramp from westbound I-10 to Loop 202 SanTan was closed for some time, but it has since reopened.