Man stuck in Phoenix chimney, accused of trespassing

An unusual rescue happened at a Phoenix home overnight after a man became stuck in a chimney.

Firefighters were called to a home near 39th Avenue and Camelback at around 1 a.m. on Friday and found a man in his 40s stuck in the throat of the chimney.

Authorities say he was two-thirds of the way down by the time he was rescued.

"He was stuck with his arms above his head, so that did make a little bit of difficulty to put a harness around him to prevent him from slipping any further into the chimney flue," said Kimberly Quick-Ragsdale with Phoenix Fire. "Chimney flues are relatively small and not capable of having a human go in and out of them."

First responders were eventually able to get the man out by cutting through one of the side walls.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, but he is being accused of trespassing.

Police say he has some kind of history with the homeowners and violated an order of protection. He is expected to be detained by officers once he has been released from the hospital.