Man suspected of killing ex-girlfriend answering text messages, active on social media

There are new developments involving the man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend on Christmas Eve as she was celebrating her birthday.

FOX 26 has learned that U.S. Marshals are actively tracking down tips on Albert Benjamin Simon's whereabouts. He is also responding to a few text messages, from who Simon apparently describes as "loyal friends". He has also been active on Facebook.

A letter sent out to the suspect's neighbors at his midtown apartment complex is asking them to also be on the lookout for the suspected killer. The letter goes on to highlight problems with domestic violence and detail safety measures.

The letter can be read in its entirety below.

Harris County investigators informed our team that a resident of our community is suspected in the Christmas Eve murder of his ex-girlfriend, Carolee Dawn Taylor, near Cypress. Police are actively searching for the suspect who was last seen driving a black 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Texas license plate #LYN0345.

Police are also emphasizing that Ms. Taylor's tragic death highlights the problem of domestic violence in the U.S. According to the National Coalition of Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men in the U.S. have experienced some form of physical violence by a partner. If you, or someone you know, is experiencing domestic abuse, the Houston Bar Association has a list of resources, from shelters to legal advice, for victims and their families.

We do not have any additional information about this investigation and recommend that you follow the Houston County Sheriff's social media pages and/or the local news for most up-to-date information about this matter.

While this was an isolated incident of domestic violence, we recommend that our residents always take the following safety measures:

-Always lock your door(s) and windows when you leave your apartment

-Keep your door(s) and windows locked when you are inside your apartment

-Make sure all existing locks and latches in your apartment are working properly

-Do not answer the door to anyone that you do not know or expect

-Please notify us in writing, immediately, if any repairs need to be made to your apartment

We also suggest that you contact your insurance agent and maintain insurance coverage to protect yourself, your personal belongings, and those of your guests.

If you ever notice any of the following, please contact local law enforcement or 911 immediately:

-Suspicious persons

-Suspicious activity

-Observe a crime in progress

-Or, need police assistance of any kind

After notifying local authorities, please contact the management office, apartment answering service or other appropriate on-site personnel.

We believe that by taking an active role in personal safety and security, you may be able to deter unnecessary issues that can arise involving yourself, your guests, and others around you.

Anyone with information on Simon's whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers of Houston immediately by leaving a tip at 713-222-TIPS (8477).