Man to be sentenced in Arizona teen's fentanyl death

A man who pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl-laced pills, which prosecutors say led to the death of an Arizona teen, is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Michael Fox was charged with distributing fentanyl-laced pills to a 16-year-old named Hannah Elizabeth Pairrett, who died after using the pills. According to court records, Hannah used her boyfriend's phone to ask Fox for Percocet in June 2019. She got three pills delivered, took one, and fell unconscious about an hour later.

"She didn’t know it was going to be her last day, and I don’t even consider it an overdose," said the teen's mother, Danya Pairrett Ayers. "I felt like it was a poisoning. She was poisoned."

Last month, several of the victim's friends and family showed up in court and three hours of testimony was given, but the judge delayed the sentencing until Nov. 14.

Fox's sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.