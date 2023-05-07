Man with trauma to his body found dead in Phoenix, PD says

Phoenix Police are investigating after a man with trauma to his body was found dead Sunday morning near a shopping center.

At around 5:30 a.m. on May 7, officers responded to requests for help near 32nd Street and Cactus Road. That's where they found the unidentified man with "obvious signs of trauma."

The man was declared dead at the scene.

"Detectives responded to assume the investigation. What led up to the incident and the source of the trauma is all part of the ongoing investigation," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer.

No more information was made available.

Area of the scene: