Man who made it out of the World Trade Center on 9/11 shares story of survival with Carefree community

On the 18th anniversary of September 11, a man who was in the World Trade Center on the day of the attack shared his story with the Carefree community.

Wednesday night's event was standing-room-only. Bob Jenkins now lives in Carefree, but he was on the 39th Floor of the North Tower when the planes hit on that fateful day. He was making a presentation for his company, and before he was able to finish, there was a loud explosion.

"Everything froze for a moment, and what most people don’t know is the building started to rock violently," said Jenkins. "All the other guys got up and started to run out of the building. I say run and it was, like, hello."

Jenkins said panic ensued, and hundreds of people were rushing down the stairwells to get to safety. Jenkins said he was prepared to die that day, but he made it out of the building alive. Now, he travels around to tell his story, to make sure people never forget the nearly 3,000 people who perished.

"I just think people should not just take it for granted, like a thing that happened. That's a bunch crap," said Jenkins. "It is not some thing that happened. We were attacked, and 3,000 people died that day."

In his presentation, Jenkins made a point for people to remember the thousands who have died since 9/11, as a result of this event from illnesses like cancer and others.