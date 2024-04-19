Mandisa, 'American Idol' and gospel star, dies

article

Mandisa, a gospel singer who began her singing career as a contestant on "American Idol," has died. She was 47.

The singer's father, John Hundley, confirmed her death to Fox News Digital, saying that her death was a "total shock."

The singer's death is unknown at this time, FOX News reported. Mandisa Lynn Hundley was a contestant on season five of "American Idol" which aired in 2006.

She made it to the top nine in the music competition show, and a year later, she released her first full-length album, titled "True Beauty."

The Christian artist would win best contemporary Christian Music Album for "Overcomer" at the 56th Grammy Awards in 2014, The Tennessean reported.

Hundley was born in Citrus Heights, California, and attended Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee. She went to earn a bachelor's degree in music from the university.

