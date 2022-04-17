Manhunts, deadly crashes, a child being put in a dryer: this week's top stories

article

Crime and animals were common themes for this week's top stories. From how much to feed your dog, a deer with a virus, and sadly, nearly 200 animals being found in a freezer, we were about even when it came to crime and animals, sometimes both being in the same story. Our crime stories were mostly based out of Arizona, including the ongoing manhunt for a man accused of shooting a Phoenix Police officer. Here are the top stories from April 10-16.

1. Most dog owners are improperly feeding their pets, study finds: Results of a study showed that less than 5% were aware of FDA guidelines regarding dog feeding. Only one-third of dog owners reported that they wash their hands after feeding their pets, likely increasing risk for puppies with weak antibodies.

2. Manhunt continues for suspect in north Phoenix officer-involved shooting: Federal and local agencies are involved in the 24/7 search operation for Nicholas Cowan. The officer injured, according to police, is also married to a Phoenix police officer and is a mother.

3. Florida babysitter put child in dryer, spun him around, deputies say: While being examined for injuries, the medical staff stated that the boy had several bruises to his face, back and ears.

4. Phoenix toddler given 3 Narcan doses after ingesting fentanyl; parents arrested: According to court paperwork, first responders were called because the little boy was not breathing and unresponsive. He reportedly regained consciousness after firefighters gave him two doses of Narcan, and he was rushed to the hospital where he was given a third dose of Narcan.

5. Unsightly deer concerns Coloradoans, wildlife officials respond: Authorities said they checked on the deer and said the warts are cutaneous fibromas caused by a virus.

Colorado wildlife officials say the deer has warts called cutaneous fibromas caused by a virus. (Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

6. Arizona man arrested after 183 dead animals found in freezer: An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other animals were found in a freezer, including some that were apparently frozen while alive, officials said

Michael Patrick Turland

7. Before Will Smith, who else was banned from the Oscars?: Following his slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars, Will Smith has been banned from attending the annual awards show and any other academy event for 10 years.

Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

8. Police: Tampa Bay area mom made 'no attempt' to rescue 5-year-old after deadly chase ends with crash in pond: The chase lasted for about 30 miles, reaching speeds up to 90 mph, before she crashed her vehicle into a retention pond. The child's body was found by divers outside of the SUV at the bottom of the pond. The mother got out of the vehicle, but officials said she made no attempt to rescue her daughter.

Pamela Cabrera (Photos courtesy: Action News Jax)

9. Johnny Depp witness: Actor was Southern gentleman; Heard was mean: A former personal assistant to Amber Heard said she never saw the actress suffer any physical abuse at the hands of then-husband Johnny Depp — but she said Heard once spit in her face when she asked for a higher salary.

10. Apache Junction impaired, red light running driver kills 2 on motorcycle: authorities: The alleged red-light runner was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Valerie Lewis, 63, and Daniel Sitar, 67, were named as the people killed in the crash.