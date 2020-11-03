Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel taken to the hospital

article

FOX 10 has learned that Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel has been taken to the hospital.

According to a statement by Jennifer Liewer with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, Adel was admitted to the hospital for what is being described as a health emergency.

"The situation is fluid and there is limited information to share. We will provide additional information as it becomes available. We ask for the community's thoughts and prayers at this time," read a portion of the statement.

Adel was appointed as Maricopa County Attorney in October 2019 to fill a vacancy created by the appointment of Bill Montgomery to the Arizona Supreme Court. Adel's appointment was for the remainder of Montgomery's term, was was set to end in January 2021.

Earlier in her career, Adel worked as a prosecutor, administrative law judge and general counsel for the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

Adel is running for another term as the county attorney, and is facing a challenge from Democratic candidate Julie Gunnigle. According to unofficial numbers, Gunnigle is ahead in the race for Maricopa County Attorney, with 52% of the votes. 58% of precincts have reported.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates