Maricopa County begins providing vaccinations to inmates

Arizona's most populous county on March 18 began providing COVID-19 vaccinations to willing jail inmates who are 55 or over, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced.

The county Correctional Health Services Department received 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the county Public Health Department earlier this week for administration to inmates, the Sheriff's Office said.

The county's five jails have 318 inmates who are 55 or older, the office said.

"We are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel and are appreciative for the partnership with CHS and Public Health as we continue working towards restarting jail programs, expanding resources, and turning the page on this pandemic." — Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone

In other developments, the state on Thursday announced the availability of 5,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments at two large state-run sites in metro Phoenix and reported 284 additional confirmed cases and 59 more deaths.

Thursday was the sixth consecutive day that the state reported fewer than 1,000 cases. Arizona's pandemic totals now stand at 834,607 cases and 16,645 deaths, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

The number of COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds continued to drop, with 743 occupying the beds as of Wednesday, down from the Jan. 11 pandemic high of 5,082.

The state's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases declined from 1,141 on March 2 to 813 on Tuesday while the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 66 to 26 during the same period, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

