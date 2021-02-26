Expand / Collapse search

Coconino County now giving COVID-19 vaccines to jail inmates

By Associated Press
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - Coconino County sheriff’s officials said Feb. 25 that COVID-19 vaccinations now are being administered to jail inmates.

The county's Detention Facility Medical Unit has completed Arizona Department of Health Services training which certifies the sheriff’s office medical staff to administer the doses.

The county jail quarantines all new inmates for 14 days upon arrival prior to testing for the coronavirus.

Inmates who test negative after quarantine are placed in the general inmate population while those who test positive are moved to the medical unit and treated as required.

So far, sheriff’s officials said 180 inmates and 35 detention staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

They said all inmates at the county jail are deemed high risk for contracting the virus due to being housed in a congregate setting.

All vaccinations will be entered into the statewide Immunization Information System.

Meanwhile, Arizona health officials on Thursday reported 121 deaths from COVID-19 but only 939 additional confirmed cases amid indicators of continued slowing of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 939 additional cases marked the first day since Nov. 30 that the state Department of Health Services reported fewer than 1,000 additional confirmed cases.

Arizona reports 121 deaths from coronavirus as outbreak slows
Arizona reports 121 deaths from coronavirus as outbreak slows

The 939 additional cases marked the first day since Nov. 30 that the state Department of Health Services reported fewer than 1,000 additional confirmed cases.

COVID-19 pandemic makes it easier for couples to divorce, lawyer says
COVID-19 pandemic makes it easier for couples to divorce, lawyer says

Data shows divorce rates skyrocketing as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and one Arizona lawyer says the pandemic is making it easier for couples to divorce.

Phoenix Union High School District students could return to campus by end of March
Phoenix Union High School District students could return to campus by end of March

Students with the Phoenix Union High School District have been in virtual learning for nearly a year, and soon, students may have a chance to return to in-person learning.

