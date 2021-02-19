Maricopa County Elections Department to livestream Logic and Accuracy tests ahead of Goodyear election

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Elections Department are inviting members of the public to watch a livestream of its Logic and Accuracy Tests of elections equipment ahead of a municipal election in the West Valley.

According to information made available on the County Elections Department website, the City of Goodyear is holding an all-mail special election, with 10 propositions on the ballot, on Mar. 9.

"State laws allows jurisdictions to hold all-mail elections," read a portion of the website. "All eligible voters in the city get a ballot in the mail, even if they are not on the Permanent Early Voter List."

On its website, officials with the City of Goodyear listed details of its ballot proposition, which includes amendments to various parts of the City Charter. Ballots were mailed on Feb. 10.

County officials say Logic and Accuracy Tests are performed before and after every election to certify the accuracy of the county's vote tabulation equipment and accessible coting devices.

According to the statement by county officials, the test will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Feb. 22. The livestream is offered due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Logic and Accuracy Tests Livestream (currently inactive. Active on Feb. 22)

https://recorder.maricopa.gov/multimedia/btcgallery.aspx