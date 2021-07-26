Maricopa County launches new website about 2020 election and Arizona audit

article

The Maricopa County Election Department launches JustTheFacts.vote, a new website that will address questions and misconceptions about the 2020 election and the Arizona Senate's audit.

According to the website, the department says they are committed to providing voters with accurate information.

The website is divided into two main sections: one part focuses on the laws and guidelines that are in place to ensure accuracy in each election and the other section addresses claims about mail-in ballots, voter registration, and election security.

The site was created after a number of allegations and statements were made about the accuracy of our election.

There have yet to be any comprehensive results from the audit.

