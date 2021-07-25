Arizona GOP official: Ballots in recount safe from roof leak

An Arizona Republican official said July 23 that ballots stored for the review of the Maricopa County 2020 election were not damaged by water leaking from the ceiling at a state fairgrounds building during Phoenix-area monsoon thunderstorms.

Randy Pullen, representing state Senate Republicans who ordered the election review, said no ballots were at risk.

Pullen said he was at the building when leaks began. He said workers covered boxes with tarps for protection and moved them away from the leaks inside the Weslin Bolin Building as rain poured outside.

Pullen identified four leaks above where work is taking place, as well as leaks in other parts of the building. He said he called fairgrounds management to fix them.

The Bolin building is an exhibit hall normally used for trade shows. It is not air-conditioned.

The ballot review moved to the building earlier this month after the state Senate’s lease ended at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, also on the fairgrounds property.

The months-long review of the election began April 23 and has stretched past its initial end date of May 14.

Last month, technology consultants hired by Arizona Senate Republicans finished counting and photographing nearly 2.1 million ballots.

A hand count of a statistical sample of ballots matched the machine count, and two post-election audits found no manipulation of the machines.

Republican former President Donald Trump lost Arizona by 10,457 votes.

