Maricopa County officials refute new accusations of discrepancies in 2020 election results

By
Published 
Politics
FOX 10 Phoenix

Officials with controversial Maricopa County election audit detail new discrepancy accusations

Those involved in the controversial audit talked about their accusations during a news conference on July 15, but Maricopa County officials are refuting those allegations. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

PHOENIX - Thursday saw new allegations against Arizona's most populous county from the people who are running a controversial election audit that was ordered by the Arizona State Senate.

Auditors claim there are discrepancies, but county officials say they are wrong.

Audit officials detail their discrepancy claims

During a briefing on Thursday, many key players in the controversial audit spoke, including Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan.

"We have 74,000 mail-in ballots where there’s no clear record of them being sent," said Logan.

Logan once pushed for door-to-door canvassing, but that plan had been shelved and questioned by the U.S. Department of Justice. During the briefing, he once again pushed for the canvassing.

"I highly recommend we do the canvassing, because it’s one way to know for sure whether the data we’re seeing is real problems, or whether it’s clerical errors of some sort," said Logan.

Logan also alleged 18,000 voters were removed from voter rolls after the election occurred.

"They were on the voter rolls, showed as voter, and were removed. There could be a good logical explanation for that," said Logan.

Maricopa County officials respond

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers has released a statement that reads, in part:

At least two members of the Arizona State Legislature, one of whom being Wendy Rogers, have called for the election results to be overturned on Twitter in the hours since the hearing ended.

