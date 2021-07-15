Maricopa County officials refute new accusations of discrepancies in 2020 election results

Thursday saw new allegations against Arizona's most populous county from the people who are running a controversial election audit that was ordered by the Arizona State Senate.

Auditors claim there are discrepancies, but county officials say they are wrong.

Audit officials detail their discrepancy claims

During a briefing on Thursday, many key players in the controversial audit spoke, including Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan.

"We have 74,000 mail-in ballots where there’s no clear record of them being sent," said Logan.

Logan once pushed for door-to-door canvassing, but that plan had been shelved and questioned by the U.S. Department of Justice. During the briefing, he once again pushed for the canvassing.

"I highly recommend we do the canvassing, because it’s one way to know for sure whether the data we’re seeing is real problems, or whether it’s clerical errors of some sort," said Logan.

Logan also alleged 18,000 voters were removed from voter rolls after the election occurred.

"They were on the voter rolls, showed as voter, and were removed. There could be a good logical explanation for that," said Logan.

Maricopa County officials respond

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers has released a statement that reads, in part:

To Senate leaders: I say stop accusing us of not cooperating when we have given you everything qualified auditors would need to do this job. Finish your audit, release the report, and be prepared to defend it in court. — Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers

At least two members of the Arizona State Legislature, one of whom being Wendy Rogers, have called for the election results to be overturned on Twitter in the hours since the hearing ended.

