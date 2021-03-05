Expand / Collapse search

Maricopa County opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for adults 55+

By FOX 10 Staff
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 10 Phoenix
Coronavirus vaccines (file)

PHOENIX - Arizona has passed the 2 million mark for COVID-19 vaccine doses administered and on March 5, Maricopa County officials stated adults 55 and older are now eligible.

"Maricopa County has an estimated 4.5 million people. While we’re excited that more than 715,000 Maricopa County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, it’ll be awhile before there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants it. With vaccine supply limited, eligibility is, too."

The following groups are now eligible to get vaccinated at any Maricopa County location, whether it's run by the state or county:

The county says it's working on a plan to vaccinate frontline workers and details will be released next week. 

MORE: Maricopa County COVID-19 vaccine status updates

To find a vaccine location in your area and to register for an appointment, check out the interactive map at https://www.maricopa.gov/5659/COVID-19-Vaccine-Locations, which also includes the manufacturer's name, such has Pfizer or Moderna, for example.

If you don't have computer access or need help with the registration process, call 1-844-542-8201.


 

Vaccine fact sheets:

According to Maricopa.gov, "After you receive your first dose of vaccine, you will receive a paper vaccination record that shows which vaccine you received (e.g., Pfizer or Moderna) and when so you are able to track which vaccine you need for your second dose and when to return for it. COVID-19 vaccines are not interchangeable. That means you will need to get the same manufacturer for the second dose you received for your first dose. If you go to a different provider than your first dose, be sure to check ahead to make sure they offer the manufacturer you need."

The latest figures reported by the Arizona Department of Health Services raised the state’s pandemic totals to 823,384 cases and 16,269 deaths. 

MORE: How to sign up and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

The Associated Press contributed to this report.