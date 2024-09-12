Maricopa County Recorder candidate Tim Stringham interviewed as opponent Justin Heap opts out of debate

The Brief Democratic nominee for Maricopa County Recorder Tim Stringham was interviewed by PBS instead of a planned debate. Republican candidate Justin Heap opted out of two planned debates, one hosted by PBS and another hosted by the Arizona Clean Elections Commission.



Two debates - a PBS debate on Sept. 11 and a Clean Elections Commission-hosted debate on Sept. 12 - were scheduled for the two candidates, vying to replace Republican Stephen Richer in the November election.

Stringham is an attorney and a Naval Reserve officer, with no prior experience holding public office.

He was granted an interview on ‘Arizona PBS’ where he explained his motivation for running for office.

Also, he was asked if he was ready for the personal challenges that come with the office, considering the attacks Richer faced.

"You know, sometimes I ask myself that same question," Stringham said. "But it comes down to this: when I was 20-years-old, remembering the lessons of 9/11. Today is 9/11 and it's a day that set my life on a course for public service. When I was 20, I swore an oath to protect the Constitution of the United States, that includes defending your right to vote. Even if you disagree with me. And I am someone who went 10,000 miles to Afghanistan to protect democracy. I'm not willing to let it suffer here."

When asked if he would still be running if Richer had won the Republican primary, Stringham admitted, "Absolutely not. I imagine Stephen Richer would have sat down for a coffee, probably taken a photograph and I think the world would have quickly forgotten about my venture into politics."

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 7th and early voting begins two days later.