Maricopa County rejects BNSF's land use change request connected to Wittmann logistics hub proposal

The Brief The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has denied a request from rail firm BNSF that would have allowed a new development project in the Wittmann area. The company has proposed a new, $3.2 billion logistics hub in the area.



Maricopa County officials say that the county Board of Supervisors has rejected a request from rail operator Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) that is connected to a development project in the northwestern part of the county.

The backstory:

Back in August, we reported that BNSF is planning to build a new, $3.2 billion logistics hub in Wittmann. BNSF bought the state trust land in 2022, near property the company purchased in 2004.

The hub, as proposed, was located less than a mile from some homes in the area, which prompted opposition.

"This is not a fly-by-night thing," said one person who joined a grassroots movement to stop the project. "If that thing goes in, it's there forever."

While BNSF representatives at the time said the company is committed to working with residents to be the best neighbors possible, some Wittmann residents, like Kirby Anderson, weren't buying it.

"It's corporate profits before people and that's unfortunate. It's sad that that's the way our society is going, that some members believe that's the way," Anderson said back in August. "I ask them if they truly believe that, come out and take a tour with me and see if I can change your mind."

In October, the Surprise City Council voted unanimously to formally oppose the logistics hub project. \Mayor Kevin Sartor said the decision is based partly on a lack of communication from the railway company.

"We're pro-growth, we're pro-business, but we need to have good partners," Sartor said.

The Latest:

Per a statement released by Maricopa County officials on Nov. 5, the county supervisors voted unanimously to deny a land use designation change request that would have changed the designation of land north of US 60, between 211th and 235th avenues, from Single Family Rural to Mixed Use Employment.

"Today’s vote does not spell the end of Burlington-Northern Santa Fe’s plans to build a state-of-the-art freight rail facility on about 4,000 acres in northwest Maricopa County. However, it will require BNSF to do more work to align with the policies set forth in the County’s Comprehensive Plan for the area," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

County Supervisor Debbie Lesko represents the area, according to the statement, and she stated that "the fundamental reality is that the infrastructure and service framework necessary to support this level of development is not in place."

"Our County’s planning framework places a high priority on regional consistency and collaboration," Lesko wrote in the statement. "Advancing a large-scale employment land use designation in unincorporated Maricopa County without City coordination or service agreements in place risks fragmented growth and duplicative service efforts."

The other side:

BNSF previously touted the economic benefits the hub will bring, including the creation of approximately 77,000 new jobs.

We have reached out to BNSF for comment on the matter.