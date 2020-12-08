Maricopa County suspending civil jury trials due to COVID-19

article

Citing the COVID-19 surge, Maricopa County Superior Court officials say civil jury trials are being suspended through February.

They say the number of criminal jury trials are being limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Superior Court Presiding Judge Joseph Welty issued the order Dec. 7 in response to the public health emergency.

No more than two criminal jury trials may proceed at one time on any floor in the Superior Court’s South Court tower and no more than one jury shall be empaneled per day.

Anyone coming into a courthouse is required to wear a mask.

