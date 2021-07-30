Marietta girl raises hundreds of dollars to help homeless veterans

A Marietta 7-year-old is giving back to those in need after raising hundreds of dollars for military veterans without homes to call their own.

Jade Britt collected $700 from the community to make care packages for veterans experiencing homelessness.

Jade and her mother Holly Britt delivered some of the packages Thursday morning to the Marietta Veterans Center.

"The Marietta Veterans center is important because it's part of our community and we always want to help home first," Holly Britt. "The people here help people. They really actually help. They don't just talk about helping. They help with so many resources that they have for veterans."

The family told FOX 5 that Jade's grandfather served in the Vietnam War and his service was the inspiration for them to give back.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.