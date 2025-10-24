Marijuana products under recall in Arizona amid fungus, lead contamination worries: AZDHS

article

The Brief Two marijuana products are being voluntarily recalled, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The products are being recalled due to concerns over the potential of contamination by fungus or lead.



Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) have announced a voluntary recall of two marijuana products due to potential contamination.

What we know:

Per statements released on Oct. 24, officials are advising consumers to dispose of the following products:

Scrooge strain of marijuana flower, batch number 250310S-100, by Eba Holdings

Saints Bruce Banner strain of marijuana flower, batch number F11BC241209, by Green Medicine

Dig deeper:

According to the statements, the Scrooge strain of marijuana flower is being recalled due to possible contamination with the aspergillus fungus, while the Saints Bruce Banner strain of marijuana flower is being recalled due to possible lead contamination.

Officials with AZDHS said Aspergillus fungus contamination can cause allergic reactions on infection, albeit usually in people who have fallen ill with something else.

"Symptoms range from asthma or cold-like symptoms to fever and chest pain, among many others," read a portion of the statement.

Meanwhile, officials said lead contamination can cause "a wide range of symptoms," depending on the lead level and the length of the exposure.

"Symptoms range from but not limited to fatigue, headache, irritability, difficulty concentrating, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, constipation and anemia," officials wrote.

For both products, officials said no illnesses have been reported to date.

What you can do:

"Consumers who have purchased potentially contaminated products should not ingest, inhale, or otherwise consume them and should dispose of them," read a portion of the statement. "If you have already consumed any of the products and have any of the symptoms described below, please contact your healthcare provider or seek care in the event of an emergency."