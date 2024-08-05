Mark Kelly: AZ Senator reportedly still on Kamala Harris' running mate list

It has been weeks since Vice President Kamala Harris replaced President Joe Biden as the major Democratic candidate for President, and Harris is expected to name a running mate on Tuesday.

There are a number of reported VP candidates on the list, and final interviews were reportedly held in Washington over the weekend. One of the top contenders for the position includes Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

Kelly, a former astronaut whose wife is former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, is reportedly on the shortlist as Harris' running mate. There are also reported he had an in-person sit-down with Harris. Other contenders for the pick include Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

However, there remains a lot of confusion about his status, and that was sparked by a social media post.

On the afternoon of Aug. 4, Kelly made a post on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account that reads "My background is a bit different than most politicians. I spent my life serving in the Navy and at NASA, where the mission always comes first. Now, my mission is serving Arizonans." Many were seeing that as a sign that he is planning to serve out his Senate term. Kelly's seat is up for re-election in 2028.

Later, however, Kelly scrapped the post and posted another statement, which reads: "Whether it was from my time in the Navy and at NASA, serving in the United States Senate, or visiting our troops overseas: I've learned that when your country asks you to serve, you always answer the call."

Harris is said to be appearing with her running mate at a rally in Philadelphia that is scheduled for Aug. 6.