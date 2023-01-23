Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Pinal County
8
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Southeast Gila County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Freeze Warning
from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley

Massive seal running amok in Australia town

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 13 Seattle

Massive seal running amok in Australia town

A large seal was captured on video running through a small town in Australia this month. (Credit: Isabelle Tolhurst via Storyful)

AUSTRALIA - A large seal was captured on video running through a small town in Australia this month. 

On Jan. 20, the massive animal, which was identified as a male southern elephant seal, came ashore in the town of Point Lonsdale in Victoria, Australia. 

Isabelle Tolhurst captured video of the seal and said the animal climbed the stairs from Springs Beach in Point Lonsdale and made its way out onto the street.

"There was a lot of excitement," Tolhurst told Storyul. "The elephant seal is huge, and it’s rare to see them up close, so I think it was a pretty special experience for onlookers."

According to Australian media, the seal drew a large crowd and smashed windows at a service station. 