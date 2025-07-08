Matt Giordano named new Phoenix Police Chief

article

The Brief Matt Giordano has been named the new chief of the Phoenix Police Department. Giordano currently serves as executive director of the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board. Giordano takes over after Interim Chief Michael Sullivan left the department earlier this year.



What we know:

Matt Giordano has been named the chief of Phoenix Police, city officials announced on July 8.

Giordano currently serves as executive director of the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board. He has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience.

"I’m honored to return to the department where my career began," Giordano said. "I look forward to working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Phoenix Police Department and deepening partnerships with the communities we serve. Together, we will build a safer, stronger, and more unified Phoenix."

Dig deeper:

Giordano takes over after Interim Chief Michael Sullivan withdrew his candidacy for the role. He now serves as the chief of the U.S. Capitol Police.

What we don't know:

Officials say details on when Giordano will be sworn in will be announced after all background and hiring standards are completed.

What they're saying:

"This selection reflects what we heard from residents, officers, and community stakeholders," Phoenix City Manager Jeff Barton said. "Matt Giordano is a respected leader with deep knowledge of policing in Phoenix, and he has earned a reputation for integrity, accountability, and building trust."

"I am pleased to welcome back Matthew Giordano to the Phoenix Police Department as our new Police Chief," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "Chief Giordano has a deep understanding of law enforcement and Phoenix as well as the skills and experience to lead our great department. I look forward to working with him to keep our city safe and continue the reforms instituted by the City Council. I also want to thank Acting Police Chief Dennis Orender, who did an excellent job over the last few months, for his continued service to our city and the department."

"The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association supports the City of Phoenix’s decision to appoint Matt Giordano as the next police chief," PLEA President Darrell Kriplean said in a statement. "This transition represents a pivotal moment for the department. While challenges remain in rebuilding internal trust and restoring morale, we are hopeful that this new chapter will bring renewed focus and direction. We look forward to meeting with Chief Giordano soon to engage in open dialogue about the pressing concerns facing our officers and the path forward.’