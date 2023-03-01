Expand / Collapse search
McDonald's doing wider test of Krispy Kreme doughnut sales in Kentucky

By Aislinn Murphy
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX Business
Getty Images-609504758 article

FILE-Image of a McDonald's restaurant. (KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

Doughnut lovers in some areas of Kentucky will be able to get Krispy Kreme donuts at the golden arches in March.

A market test involving Krispy Kreme will launch at roughly 160 McDonald’s restaurants located in the Louisville and Lexington areas, the fast-food chain said Monday in a press release. It will kick off March 21 and run for a limited time.

Original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and chocolate iced kreme filled are the flavors to be sold at participating McDonald’s restaurants, according to the release.

MCDONALD'S CARDI B AND OFFSET PROMOTION DRAWS PUSHBACK FROM SOME RESTAURANT OWNERS

The upcoming Krispy Kreme offering is wider than the previous testing McDonald’s started at a handful of Louisville-area restaurants in late 2022. 

Krispy-Kreme-doughnuts-II.jpg

FILE-Donuts are on display inside a Krispy Kreme flagship store. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

MCDONALD'S NEW PLANT-BASED MENU ITEM: NON-CHICKEN MCNUGGETS

During the wider market test starting in March, customers can order the doughnuts inside the restaurant, at the drive-thru and with McDelivery and its app, according to the company. The McDonald’s app and McDelivery weren’t options previously.

"The expanded test will help us learn more about operational impact on a larger scale as well as explore customer demand," McDonald’s said. 

MCDONALD'S SHAMROCK SHAKE IS BACK

McDonalds-logo.jpg

FILE- A view of a McDonald's restaurant in New York City. (Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Other recent menu-related moves the fast-food chain has made include offering plant-based McNuggets in Germany and the return of the Shamrock Shake in the U.S.

McDonald’s global footprint includes over 38,000 locations, including roughly 13,500 in the U.S., according to its website.

Get the latest updates on this story at FOXBusiness.com. 