McDonald's, Mariah Carey team for '12 days of deals' holiday menu

By Michael Hollan
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX Business

How Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" came to be

The singer first released the song in 1994 as part of her holiday album.

Mariah Carey continues to take over Christmas.

McDonald’s recently announced that it will be teaming up with the singer to celebrate the holiday season. In the days leading up to Christmas, the fast-food chain will be offering daily deals based on "The Mariah Menu."

In a press release, McDonald’s announced that the deals will start on Dec. 13. Customers will have the opportunity to get a different item from the menu each day for free when they make a purchase of at least $1.

RELATED: 1-on-1 with Mariah Carey on her holiday classic, new Christmas special and more!

Mariah Carey said, "Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald's, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the Cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles. Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald's with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true." 

The menu includes the singer’s favorite item, a classic cheeseburger.

"Mariah goes with the holidays like ketchup and fries, so we couldn't think of a better partner to help us celebrate the upcoming season," said Jennifer Healan, Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement of McDonald's USA. "Just like McDonald's brings people around the table with their favorite orders, Mariah's music connects us all during this time of the year. We're so excited to team up to bring even more holiday cheer to our fans."

RELATED: Mariah Carey ushers in Christmas season and not a moment too soon

McDonald’s has released several celebrity-themed meals in the past. Typically, these meals are based on the favorite meal of the celebrity. The Mariah Menu, however, features a variety of McDonald’s items, including pancakes, McNuggets, burgers, chicken sandwiches and the Big Mac.

Read more of this story on FOX Business